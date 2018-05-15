Light rains expected across Delhi, says Met dept

New Delhi: It was a clear sky in the national capital on Tuesday morning, the Met said, adding it will get cloudy and the city might receive light rain or drizzle.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 26.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season`s average, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

"The sky is likely to get partly cloudy towards the afternoon or evening with possibility of light rains or thunder showers," he said.

The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 39 degrees Celsius, he said. The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 63 per cent.

Monday`s maximum temperature settled at 36.7 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 23 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season`s average.