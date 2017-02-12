AIADMK crisis LIVE: Sasikala dismisses reports of writing to Governor, threatening to kill self
Chennai: Amidst the intense power struggle within ruling AIADMK, the O Panneerselvam camp on Sunday got a boost with three more MPs extending support to the Chief Minister.
The party's Lok Sabha MPs Jaisingh Thiyagaraj Natterjee (Tuticorin), Senguttuvan (Vellore) and R P Marutharaja (Perambalur) extended their support to Pannerselvam.
Here are the latest updates:
Latest Updates
VK Sasikala reaches Golden Bay resort in Kuvathur to meet MLAs. Similar such meeting was held yesterday as well
#TamilNadu: VK Sasikala reaches Golden Bay resort in Kuvathur to meet MLAs. Similar such meeting was held yesterday as well. pic.twitter.com/Vvqcu3JA0i
— ANI (@ANI_news) February 12, 2017
Many leaders are constantly changing sides and statements. For political gains, they are damaging credibility of the party: R Piramila Visagan
Many leaders are constantly changing sides and statements.For political gains, they are damaging credibility of the party:R Piramila Visagan pic.twitter.com/kfBF600PjV
— ANI (@ANI_news) February 12, 2017
Sasikala still holds majority of MLAs. We're sure that she only will carry forward legacy of periamma: Piramila
Very difficult for a woman to be in politics, have not experienced it just now but earlier too with Amma: VK Sasikala tells ANI
Very difficult for a woman to be in politics, have not experienced it just now but earlier too with Amma: VK Sasikala #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/qGHJS1XB7z
— ANI (@ANI_news) February 12, 2017
We believe in democracy,all MLAs are with me, will interact with them. You all know why all MPs are going to the other side
