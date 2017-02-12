AIADMK crisis LIVE: Sasikala dismisses reports of writing to Governor, threatening to kill self

Chennai: Amidst the intense power struggle within ruling AIADMK, the O Panneerselvam camp on Sunday got a boost with three more MPs extending support to the Chief Minister.

The party's Lok Sabha MPs Jaisingh Thiyagaraj Natterjee (Tuticorin), Senguttuvan (Vellore) and R P Marutharaja (Perambalur) extended their support to Pannerselvam.

Here are the latest updates: