AIADMK crisis LIVE: Sasikala dismisses reports of writing to Governor, threatening to kill self

By Ankita Bhandari | Last Updated: Sunday, February 12, 2017 - 16:40
Chennai: Amidst the intense power struggle within ruling AIADMK, the O Panneerselvam camp on Sunday got a boost with three more MPs extending support to the Chief Minister.

The party's Lok Sabha MPs Jaisingh Thiyagaraj Natterjee (Tuticorin), Senguttuvan (Vellore) and R P Marutharaja (Perambalur) extended their support to Pannerselvam.

Here are the latest updates: 

16:40 PM

VK Sasikala reaches Golden Bay resort in Kuvathur to meet MLAs. Similar such meeting was held yesterday as well

16:37 PM

34 years she was with Amma. How is it possible? Blind allegation that Sasikala was behind death of Jayalalithaa: Piramila

16:36 PM

Many leaders are constantly changing sides and statements. For political gains, they are damaging credibility of the party: R Piramila Visagan

Sasikala still holds majority of MLAs. We're sure that she only will carry forward legacy of periamma: Piramila

16:36 PM

Reports floating that Chinamma has done something to Periamma? Totally unacceptable. Nothing of this sort can happen between them. Chinamma always used to see to it that political pressure and tensions do not even touch Jayalalithaa, took everything on her: R Piramila

 

16:36 PM

Chinamma was a close companion of J Jayalalithaa. Both shared a healthy relationship: R Piramila Visagan, who served as nurse to Jayalalithaa in 2001

 

16:16 PM

Former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee tells News18, "Tamil Nadu Governor can defer the swearing-in but not indefinitely"

16:16 PM

Very difficult for a woman to be in politics, have not experienced it just now but earlier too with Amma: VK Sasikala tells ANI

We believe in democracy,all MLAs are with me, will interact with them. You all know why all MPs are going to the other side

16:15 PM

VK Sasikala en route to Golden Bay resort in Kuvathur to meet MLAs. Similar such meeting was held yesterday as well.

16:15 PM

AIADMK govt will continue for the next four-and-a-half years. I can say this as party General Secretary: Sasikala​

16:15 PM

The letter which claims to have been written by me is false: Sasikala

First Published: Sunday, February 12, 2017 - 16:53
