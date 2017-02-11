AIADMK crisis LIVE: Sasikala meets AIADMK MLAs at resort; Paneerselvam camp claims support of 135 MLAs
Chennai: The tug of war for power in Tamil Nadu saw AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala on Saturday writing a letter to Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, staking her claim to form the government in the state.
On Saturday afternoon, Sasikala reached the Golden Bay resort, where 27 of her MLAs are said to be lodged and held a meeting with them. It is believed that she will take back the MLAs to Raj Bhavan and parade them before Tamil Nadu Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, as proof of her support within the party.
Meanwhile, Education minister K Pandiarajan, who joined the Panneerselvam faction today, claimed the support of 135 MLAs and demanded a floor test in the House.
Watch video: Sasikala surrounded by supporters at Golden Bay resort in Kuvathur where MLAs are present
#WATCH: Sasikala surrounded by supporters at Golden Bay resort in Kuvathur where MLAs are present,slogans raised in her support #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/bSWb66ZaJl
— ANI (@ANI_news) February 11, 2017
Tamil Nadu: Inside visuals of the Golden Bay resort in Kuvathur, VK Sasikala present along with MLAs. Slogans raised in support of Sasikala pic.twitter.com/SlNEKEl0Xo
— ANI (@ANI_news) February 11, 2017
Inside visuals of the Golden Bay resort in Kuvathur, VK Sasikala present along with MLAs
Tamil Nadu Political crisis: Inside visuals of the Golden Bay resort in Kuvathur, VK Sasikala present along with MLAs pic.twitter.com/jPJZ2DAcgc
— ANI (@ANI_news) February 11, 2017
