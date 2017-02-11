close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

Assembly Elections 2017

AIADMK crisis LIVE: Sasikala meets AIADMK MLAs at resort; Paneerselvam camp claims support of 135 MLAs

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, February 11, 2017 - 17:20
Zee Media Bureau

Chennai: The tug of war for power in Tamil Nadu saw AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala on Saturday writing a letter to Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, staking her claim to form the government in the state.

On Saturday afternoon, Sasikala reached the Golden Bay resort, where 27 of her MLAs are said to be lodged and held a meeting with them. It is believed that she will take back the MLAs to Raj Bhavan and parade them before Tamil Nadu Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, as proof of her support within the party.

Meanwhile, Education minister K Pandiarajan, who joined the Panneerselvam faction today, claimed the support of 135 MLAs and demanded a floor test in the House.

Here are the live updates:

Latest Updates

17:20 PM

Sasikala assures MLAs at Golden Bay resort not to worry, says 'everything will be taken care of'

17:19 PM

VK Sasikala leaves Golden Bay resort after holding a meet with MLAs in Kuvathur

17:18 PM

Watch video: Sasikala surrounded by supporters at Golden Bay resort in Kuvathur where MLAs are present

17:17 PM

Tamil Nadu: Slogans raised in support of Sasikala Natarajan

17:16 PM
17:11 PM

Inside visuals of the Golden Bay resort in Kuvathur, VK Sasikala present along with MLAs

17:10 PM

Sasikala fears MLAs will back Panneerselvam due to delay in oath ceremony

17:09 PM

Another Sasikala loyalist C Pannaiyan joins Panneerselvam faction

17:04 PM

Sasikala won't be CM candidate, may appoint CM candidate after discussing with the MLAs: Source

16:37 PM

Security tightened around the Raj Bhavan in Chennai with more police personnel being deployed in the area: Sources

First Published: Saturday, February 11, 2017 - 17:23
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.