AIADMK political crisis: Sasikala meets Governor, stakes claim to form govt in Tamil Nadu
By Prashant V Singh | By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, February 9, 2017 - 20:39
Zee Media Bureau
Chennai: Amid ongoing political crisis Tamil Nadu, Sasikala on Thursday staked claim to form government after meeting the Governor. Here is all what happened in Tamil Nadu politics on Thursday.
Latest Updates
WATCH: Sasikala pays tribute at Jayalalithaa's memorial at Chennai's Marina Beach, brings with her letter of support claiming majority
#WATCH: #Sasikala pays tribute at Jayalalithaa's memorial at Chennai's Marina Beach, brings with her letter of support claiming majority pic.twitter.com/Lndz82OJCN
— ANI (@ANI_news) February 9, 2017
First Published: Thursday, February 9, 2017 - 20:40
