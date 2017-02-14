Sasikala DA case LIVE: SC verdict at 10:30 am; security tightened outside Poes Garden, Golden Bay Resort
By Kamna Arora | Last Updated: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 - 09:40
Zee Media Bureau
New Delhi: The Supreme Court will on Tuesday pronounce its verdict on the Karnataka government's plea challenging the acquittal of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, her close aide VK Sasikala and two others in a disproportionate assets case.
Latest Updates
The Karnataka government had challenged the May 11, 2015, state High Court verdict acquitting Jayalalithaa, Sasikala and her two relatives - VN Sudhakaran and Elavarasi - for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 66.65 crore during her first term as Chief Minister from 1991 to 1996.
First Published: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 - 09:40
