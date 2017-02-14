close
Sasikala DA case LIVE: SC verdict at 10:30 am; security tightened outside Poes Garden, Golden Bay Resort

By Kamna Arora | Last Updated: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 - 09:40
Zee Media Bureau

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will on Tuesday pronounce its verdict on the Karnataka government's plea challenging the acquittal of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, her close aide VK Sasikala and two others in a disproportionate assets case.

Latest Updates

09:05 AM

AIADMK senior leader M Thambidurai arrives at Golden Bay Resort in Kovathur to meet Sasikala, who is already present inside.

08:30 AM

Tight security arrangement is in place outside Poes Garden too.

08:29 AM

Security has been deployed outside Golden Bay Resort as a precaution in the wake of today's judgement in DA case. Notably, Sasikala has been staying at the resort, where lawmakers of the ruling AIADMK are being housed, since last night.

08:07 AM

The Bengaluru trial court had, however, convicted the four on September 27, 2014. The court had sentenced Jayalalithaa to four years in jail and imposed a Rs 100 crore fine in the disproportionate assets case. The trial had lasted for 18 years.

08:05 AM

The bench of Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose and Justice Amitava Roy would pronounce the verdict, that was reserved on June 7, 2016, at around 10:30 am.

08:02 AM

The Karnataka government had challenged the May 11, 2015, state High Court verdict acquitting Jayalalithaa, Sasikala and her two relatives - VN Sudhakaran and Elavarasi - for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 66.65 crore during her first term as Chief Minister from 1991 to 1996.

08:00 AM

The Supreme Court will pronounce on Tuesday its verdict on the Karnataka government's plea challenging the acquittal of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, her close aide VK Sasikala and two others in a disproportionate assets case.

