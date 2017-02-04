close
Assembly polls LIVE: Goa records 53% voter turnout till 1:00 pm, Punjab 36.05%

By Ankita Bhandari | Last Updated: Saturday, February 4, 2017 - 14:15
Zee Media Bureau
New Delhi: The single-phase assembly elections in Punjab and Goa that began today will see a high-octane three-way battle between the BJP, Congress and a debutante Aam Aadmi Party. The results will be announced on 11 March.

Punjab is all set for a three-cornered tussle for the 117 assembly seats, with the Congress vying with the AAP to dethrone the incumbent Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party (SAD-BJP) combine that has been in power since March 2007.

In Goa, where the ruling BJP had pre-poll alliance during the 2012 assembly polls, is going alone this time but is supporting independents in four constituencies. 

The ruling BJP, Congress and AAP along with the three-party alliance constituting Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, Goa Suraksha Manch and Shiv Sena are in the running race for Goa Assembly election.

Latest Updates

14:15 PM

Punjab records an overall voter turnout of 36.05% till 1:00 pm

13:29 PM

Punjab polls: Captain Amarinder Singh casts his vote at booth no. 89 in Patiala

13:01 PM

Goa elections: North Goa registers 55% voter turnout; South Goa witnesses 52% polling. Total voter turnout in Goa recorded at 53% till 1 :00 pm 

12:37 PM

Very confident of our win. Did door to door campaigns got positive response about my mother and father, says Navjot Singh Sidhu's son Karan Singh

12:36 PM

Assembly elections 2017: Lalu Prasad Yadav says, "BJP ka safaya ho jayega yahi sanket mil raha hai"

12:21 PM

Punjab polls: BJP-Akali Dal will win and Parkash Singh Badal will become Chief Minister for the sixth time, says Hans Raj Hans after casting his vote

12:19 PM

Congress president Captain Amarinder tweets: 

"Seeking my mother's blessings before casting my vote. Let this be a new dawn for Punjab!"

12:18 PM

Punjab elections: BJP's Hans Raj Hans exercises his right to vote at a polling booth in Jalandhar 

12:17 PM

Is dharm yudh mei satya ki jeet hone wali hai; Hum sure hain ki sarkar Congress ki banegi. Yahan se Congress ke jhande mei danda lagega: Navjot Singh Sidhu

12:03 PM

Punjab polls: Navjot Singh Sidhu arrives with wife Navjot Kaur at booth in Amritsar to cash his vote, says "Will give Rahul Gandhi great gift with Congress' revival"

