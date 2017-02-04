Assembly polls LIVE: Goa records 53% voter turnout till 1:00 pm, Punjab 36.05%
New Delhi: The single-phase assembly elections in Punjab and Goa that began today will see a high-octane three-way battle between the BJP, Congress and a debutante Aam Aadmi Party. The results will be announced on 11 March.
Punjab is all set for a three-cornered tussle for the 117 assembly seats, with the Congress vying with the AAP to dethrone the incumbent Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party (SAD-BJP) combine that has been in power since March 2007.
In Goa, where the ruling BJP had pre-poll alliance during the 2012 assembly polls, is going alone this time but is supporting independents in four constituencies.
The ruling BJP, Congress and AAP along with the three-party alliance constituting Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, Goa Suraksha Manch and Shiv Sena are in the running race for Goa Assembly election.
Latest Updates
Punjab polls: Captain Amarinder Singh casts his vote at booth no. 89 in Patiala
Captain Amarinder Singh casts his vote at booth no. 89 in Patiala #PunjabPolls2017 pic.twitter.com/N2VzQGs0ZP
— ANI (@ANI_news) February 4, 2017
Very confident of our win. Did door to door campaigns got positive response about my mother and father, says Navjot Singh Sidhu's son Karan Singh
Very confident of our win,did door to door campaigns got positive response about my mother&father: Karan Singh, Sidhu's son #PunjabPolls2017 pic.twitter.com/vDESL97fjk
— ANI (@ANI_news) February 4, 2017
Punjab polls: BJP-Akali Dal will win and Parkash Singh Badal will become Chief Minister for the sixth time, says Hans Raj Hans after casting his vote
BJP-Akali Dal will win and Parkash Singh Badal will become the CM for the sixth time: BJP's Hans Raj Hans #PunjabPolls2017 pic.twitter.com/uWauAYjxtt
— ANI (@ANI_news) February 4, 2017
Congress president Captain Amarinder tweets:
"Seeking my mother's blessings before casting my vote. Let this be a new dawn for Punjab!"
Seeking my mother's blessings before casting my vote. Let this be a new dawn for Punjab!
— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) February 4, 2017
Punjab elections: BJP's Hans Raj Hans exercises his right to vote at a polling booth in Jalandhar
BJP's Hans Raj Hans exercises his right to vote at a polling booth in Jalandhar #PunjabPolls2017 pic.twitter.com/eT2Tp3zU4K
— ANI (@ANI_news) February 4, 2017
Is dharm yudh mei satya ki jeet hone wali hai; Hum sure hain ki sarkar Congress ki banegi. Yahan se Congress ke jhande mei danda lagega: Navjot Singh Sidhu
Is dharm yudh mei satya ki jeet hone wali hai; Hum sure hain ki sarkar Cong ki banegi;Yahan se Cong ke jhande mei danda lagega-Navjot SSidhu pic.twitter.com/gxQBuheP9W
— ANI (@ANI_news) February 4, 2017
Punjab polls: Navjot Singh Sidhu arrives with wife Navjot Kaur at booth in Amritsar to cash his vote, says "Will give Rahul Gandhi great gift with Congress' revival"
Will give Rahul Gandhi great gift with Congress' revival says Navjot S.Sidhu as he arrives to vote at booth in Amritsar,wth wife Navjot Kaur pic.twitter.com/tTmd4eXcb8
— ANI (@ANI_news) February 4, 2017
- Noida: 7-year-old DPS girl dies after getting injured during karate session
- Will reduction in limit of cash donation to political parties decrease corruption?
- Delhi: Section of building collapses in Connaught Place
- Odisha: 8 policemen killed, 5 injured in Maoist attack in Koraput
- DNA: Donald Trump berated Australia PM, cut phone call short
- WATCH: MS Dhoni loses cool, yells at Yuzvendra Chahal for missing easy run-out chance during 3rd T20I
- Pune Infosys girl murder: Rasila Raju was facing constant harassment from senior colleague?
- S Sreesanth, Aakash Chopra engage in heated Twitter battle that will leave Indian cricket embarrassed
- Fans bamboozled seeing Rohit Sharma present for BCCI's felicitation of MS Dhoni in Bengaluru
- IPL 2017 Auction: From player rosters to purse balance, here's all you need to know!