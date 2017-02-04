Assembly polls LIVE: PM Narendra Modi urges youth to turn up in record numbers, 12% voters turnout in Punjab till 10:30 am
New Delhi: The single-phase assembly elections in Punjab and Goa that began today will see a high-octane three-way battle between the BJP, Congress and a debutante Aam Aadmi Party. The results will be announced on 11 March.
Punjab is all set for a three-cornered tussle for the 117 assembly seats, with the Congress vying with the AAP to dethrone the incumbent Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party (SAD-BJP) combine that has been in power since March 2007.
In Goa, where the ruling BJP had pre-poll alliance during the 2012 assembly polls, is going alone this time but is supporting independents in four constituencies.
The ruling BJP, Congress and AAP along with the three-party alliance constituting Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, Goa Suraksha Manch and Shiv Sena are in the running race for Goa Assembly election.
Latest Updates
#PunjabPolls2017: People wait in queues as voting is yet to begin at booth no 35 in Majitha, due to error in EVM machine
People wait in queues as voting is yet to begin at booth no 35 in Majitha, due to error in EVM machine #PunjabPolls2017 pic.twitter.com/1LaYSA3yDZ
— ANI (@ANI_news) February 4, 2017
If he doesn't belong here (Patiala), yes of course he's a parachute candidate: Captain Amarinder Singh's niece on Gen JJ Singh (retd) pic.twitter.com/ffME26leAR
— ANI (@ANI_news) February 4, 2017
Gen JJ Singh's is a parachute candidate. He spent two years in Patiala when his parents came across from Pakistan. I think that's his only link, says Ramaninder Kaur, niece of Captain Amarinder Singh
If he doesn't belong here (Patiala), yes of course he's a parachute candidate: Captain Amarinder Singh's niece on Gen JJ Singh (retd) pic.twitter.com/ffME26leAR
— ANI (@ANI_news) February 4, 2017
#PunjabPolls2017: AAP's candidate Gurpreet Ghuggi casts his vote at a polling station in Bathinda, says "voting is our right and must be exercised"
AAP's Gurpreet Ghuggi casts his vote at a polling station in Bathinda, says voting is our right and must be exercised #PunjabPolls2017 pic.twitter.com/rChloYOmiy
— ANI (@ANI_news) February 4, 2017
