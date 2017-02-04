close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

Assembly Elections 2017

Assembly polls LIVE: PM Narendra Modi urges youth to turn up in record numbers, 12% voters turnout in Punjab till 10:30 am

By Ankita Bhandari | Last Updated: Saturday, February 4, 2017 - 10:18
Zee Media Bureau
Pic courtsey: ANI

New Delhi: The single-phase assembly elections in Punjab and Goa that began today will see a high-octane three-way battle between the BJP, Congress and a debutante Aam Aadmi Party. The results will be announced on 11 March.

Punjab is all set for a three-cornered tussle for the 117 assembly seats, with the Congress vying with the AAP to dethrone the incumbent Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party (SAD-BJP) combine that has been in power since March 2007.

In Goa, where the ruling BJP had pre-poll alliance during the 2012 assembly polls, is going alone this time but is supporting independents in four constituencies. 

The ruling BJP, Congress and AAP along with the three-party alliance constituting Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, Goa Suraksha Manch and Shiv Sena are in the running race for Goa Assembly election.

Latest Updates

10:18 AM

#PunjabPolls2017: Punjab has recorded an overall voter turnout of 12% till 10.30 am

10:17 AM

#PunjabPolls2017: Punjab records overall polling percentage of 8% till 9:30 am

10:16 AM

#PunjabPolls2017: People wait in queues as voting is yet to begin at booth no 35 in Majitha, due to error in EVM machine

10:15 AM
10:12 AM

Gen JJ Singh's is a parachute candidate. He spent two years in Patiala when his parents came across from Pakistan. I think that's his only link, says Ramaninder Kaur, niece of Captain Amarinder Singh

10:11 AM

#PunjabPolls2017: "No matter whose government comes in power, youth wants employment," says first time voter at a polling booth in Lambi 

10:11 AM

#PunjabPolls2017: AAP's candidate Gurpreet Ghuggi casts his vote at a polling station in Bathinda, says "voting is our right and must be exercised" 

09:54 AM

#PunjabPolls2017: The environment is charged and very positive, we are confident of a win, says Captain Amarinder Singh's wife, Preneet Kaur 

09:53 AM

Union AYUSH minister Shripad Naik expresses confidence in BJP, says, "We are going to get the majority votes. My prediction is that we will get between 21 to 26 seats"

09:51 AM

#PunjabPolls2017: Punjab mein Congress ki sarkar aa rhi hai; match jeentenge aur lambe-chaude goal honge; AAP hai thoda bahut par Akali Dal bilkul nhi, says Congress' Jalandhar Cantt candidate Pargat Singh

First Published: Saturday, February 4, 2017 - 10:50
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.