LIVE: 26 dead so far in Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express train accident: sabotage not ruled out in derailment

My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones due to derailment of Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Express. The tragedy is saddening, says PM Narendra Modi.

The Railway Ministry is monitoring the situation very closely and is working to ensure quick rescue and relief operations: PM on Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Express tragedy

I pray for a speedy recovery of all those injured due to the train accident: PM on Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Express tragedy