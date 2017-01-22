LIVE: 26 dead so far in Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express train accident: sabotage not ruled out in derailment
Bhubaneswar: At least 32 people were killed and over 50 were believed to be injured after Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Express derailed in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh. Rescue and relief operations are underway. Here are all the LIVE updates:-
Latest Updates
My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones due to derailment of Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Express. The tragedy is saddening, says PM Narendra Modi.
The Railway Ministry is monitoring the situation very closely and is working to ensure quick rescue and relief operations: PM on Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Express tragedy
I pray for a speedy recovery of all those injured due to the train accident: PM on Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Express tragedy
HELPLINE
"Helpline nos at Rayagada:BSNL LAND LINE NO.
06856-223400, 06856-223500 BSNL MOBILES 09439741181, 09439741071, AIRTEL 07681878777. Help line nos at Vizianagaram , RLY NO. 83331, 83332, 83333, 83334 BSNL LAND LINE: 08922-221202, 08922-221206," the railway ministry said on its twitter handle.
"Total 4 accident relief vans rushed from different places. Priority is treatment, shifting of injured passengers to nearest hospital. @sureshpprabhu personally monitoring situation,directed senior officials to reach site immediately, ensure prompt rescue and relief ops," the railway ministry said in a series of tweets.
