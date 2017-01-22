close
LIVE: 26 dead so far in Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express train accident: sabotage not ruled out in derailment

By Prashant V Singh | Last Updated: Sunday, January 22, 2017 - 09:32
Zee Media Bureau

Bhubaneswar: At least 32 people were killed and over 50 were believed to be injured after Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Express derailed in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh. Rescue and relief operations are underway. Here are all the LIVE updates:-

09:32 AM

32 have been reported dead, about 50 injured: Poonam Guha, Collector Rayagada on Hirakhand Express derailment

09:32 AM

My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones due to derailment of Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Express. The tragedy is saddening, says PM Narendra Modi.

The Railway Ministry is monitoring the situation very closely and is working to ensure quick rescue and relief operations: PM on Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Express tragedy

I pray for a speedy recovery of all those injured due to the train accident: PM on Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Express tragedy

09:32 AM

08:58 AM

Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express train accident: Death toll rises to 26

"26 people have died according to latest information," says RP Choudhary, ASP

08:58 AM

HELPLINE

"Helpline nos at Rayagada:BSNL LAND LINE NO. 

06856-223400, 06856-223500 BSNL MOBILES 09439741181, 09439741071, AIRTEL 07681878777. Help line nos at Vizianagaram , RLY NO. 83331, 83332, 83333, 83334 BSNL LAND LINE: 08922-221202, 08922-221206," the railway ministry said on its twitter handle.

08:58 AM

"Total accident patients attended to at Rayagada dist hosp =32, Trivial injuries = 13, grievous injuries=4, simple injuries=15," the East Coast Railway tweeted.

 

08:58 AM

"05 Buses arranged to carry passengers towards Brahmapur, Palasa and Vizianagaram, free of cost".

 

08:58 AM

"Total 4 accident relief vans rushed from different places. Priority is treatment, shifting of injured passengers to nearest hospital. @sureshpprabhu personally monitoring situation,directed senior officials to reach site immediately, ensure prompt rescue and relief ops," the railway ministry said in a series of tweets.

08:58 AM

Services were affected on Rayagada and Vijayanagaram route, with several trains diverted.

 

08:57 AM

A team of doctors has reached the accident site. District administration of both Vijayanagaram and Rayagada are taking active part in rescue operations, said Mishra.

 

First Published: Sunday, January 22, 2017 - 09:39
