Jallikattu protests LIVE: Tamil-Americans demonstrate outside PETA headquarters in Virginia

By Kamna Arora | Last Updated: Monday, January 23, 2017 - 11:30
Zee Media Bureau
Chennai: In an early morning crackdown, the Tamil Nadu Police started removing scores of protesters who were demonstrating at the Marina beach for the past one week, demanding a permanent solution for holding Jallikattu. Following an advisory, the crackdown comes on a day when the state Assembly is expected to discuss the matter after the customary Governor's address. 

Latest Updates

11:30 AM

Several hundred Tamil-Americans have gathered at the Gandhi statue in Washington to hold a rally in support of the ongoing Jallikattu movement demanding the lifting of the ban on bull-taming sport which is an integral part of Tamilian culture. Several dozens of them also held a protest demonstration outside the PETA headquarters in Norfolk, Virginia.

11:28 AM

Tamil Nadu Police detains over 100 protesting students near Meenakshi Hall in Coimbatore.

11:15 AM

Observing that a "mass movement" and "spontaneous outpouring of emotion" paved the way for the lifting of the ban on Jallikattu, Tamil Nadu Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao says a bill to replace the ordinance would be "placed" by the state government in the Tamil Nadu Assembly "immediately." In his maiden address to the Tamil Nadu Assembly in its first session this calendar year, Rao said, "This mass movement has paved the way for lifting the ban on Jallikattu."

10:30 AM

DMK leader Kanimozhi tells CNN-News18 that the Tamil Nadu government's action against student protestors is wrong as they were protesting peacefully.

10:14 AM

Jallikattu supporters form a human chain at Chennai's Marina Beach.

10:06 AM

DMK walks out from the Assembly as the Tamil Nadu Governor speaks.

10:00 AM

The Tamil Nadu Assembly session begins. 

09:51 AM

The eviction comes a day after the state government organised Jallikattu in several places following the promulgation of an ordinance enabling the same. Not satisfied with that, the protesters demanded a "permanent" solution, that is, amendment to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act by the central government taking out bulls from the list of performing animals.

09:49 AM

Thousands of regular commuters have been facing inconvenience due to cancellation of trains and termination ahead of destination owing to protests on rail tracks. On Monday, the Southern Railways announced full cancellation of 16 trains and partial cancellation of seven trains. "Around 40,000 passengers are affected daily due to disruption in train services. Many passengers may be travelling to attend interviews, join duty or even for health reasons," a senior Southern Railway official preferring anonymity told IANS.

09:40 AM

The Tamil Nadu government defends the protest, with K Pandiarajan, the Minister for School Education and Sports and Youth Welfare, telling CNN-News18 that the government can't have miscreants hijacking protest. He added that there were anti-social elements at the protest on Marina beach.

First Published: Monday, January 23, 2017 - 11:53
