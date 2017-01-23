Jallikattu protests LIVE: Tamil-Americans demonstrate outside PETA headquarters in Virginia

Observing that a "mass movement" and "spontaneous outpouring of emotion" paved the way for the lifting of the ban on Jallikattu, Tamil Nadu Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao says a bill to replace the ordinance would be "placed" by the state government in the Tamil Nadu Assembly "immediately." In his maiden address to the Tamil Nadu Assembly in its first session this calendar year, Rao said, "This mass movement has paved the way for lifting the ban on Jallikattu."