close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

Jallikattu protests in Tamil Nadu, Madurai, Marina Beach

By Prashant V Singh | Last Updated: Sunday, January 22, 2017 - 09:55
Zee Media Bureau

Madurai: Tamil Nadu CM Panneerselvam is set to inaugurate Jallikattu in Alanganallur on Sunday but Madurai locals are furious against temporary solution and assert that they won’t let Jallikattu happen in Madurai. Here are all the LIVE updates:- 

 

Latest Updates

09:55 AM

CM Panneerselvam to inaugurate Jallikattu in Alanganallur at 10 AM on Sunday, state Ministers in their respective districts at 11 AM

09:55 AM

In other venues, the ministers from the districts concerned will launch the game from 11 am onwards. 

 

09:55 AM

Locals in Alanganallur in Madurai, where Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam is set to inaugurate the sport, are determined to not go ahead with the event as they feel that the ordinance is a step simply to pacify them temporarily, and they want a ‘permanent’ solution. 

 

09:55 AM

Panneerselvam thanked the Centre for according the inter-ministerial nod for the draft of the state ordinance in a single day. 

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister thanked him for the support and assistance in enabling Jallikattu to be held in the state during the Pongal season upholding the state’s culture and tradition. 

First Published: Sunday, January 22, 2017 - 09:58
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.