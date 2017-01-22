Jallikattu protests in Tamil Nadu, Madurai, Marina Beach
By Prashant V Singh | Last Updated: Sunday, January 22, 2017 - 09:55
Zee Media Bureau
Madurai: Tamil Nadu CM Panneerselvam is set to inaugurate Jallikattu in Alanganallur on Sunday but Madurai locals are furious against temporary solution and assert that they won’t let Jallikattu happen in Madurai. Here are all the LIVE updates:-
Latest Updates
Panneerselvam thanked the Centre for according the inter-ministerial nod for the draft of the state ordinance in a single day.
In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister thanked him for the support and assistance in enabling Jallikattu to be held in the state during the Pongal season upholding the state’s culture and tradition.
First Published: Sunday, January 22, 2017 - 09:58
