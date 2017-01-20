LIVE: Panneerselvam hopes Jallikattu will be organised in 1-2 days, appeals to protesters to withdraw stir
Chennai: With no assurance from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promulgate an ordinance enabling the holding of Jallikattu, the ongoing massive protests in support of the traditional bull-taming sport in Tamil Nadu looks set to intensify with train blockades, worker strikes and continuing student protests state wide on Friday.
Latest Updates
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam addresses media, says, he had detailed discussion with constitutional experts regarding amendments to be enacted on Jalllikattu law by the state.
The state government has sent draft of amendment to MHA today morning. I believe draft would be approved in 1-2 days which will pave way for Jaljikattu, the CM says.
There are full chances that Jallikattu will be organised within 1-2 days, therefore we urge protesters to withdraw protests immediately, says Panneerselvam.
An ordinance would be promulgated for conducting Jallikattu in the state, the CM announces.
The Chief Minister yesterday deferred his return to Chennai and held consultations with legal experts including state Additional Advocate General (AAG) Subramonium Prasad. He is understood to have discussed the option of the state issuing an ordinance for ensuring holding of the event traditionally held during Pongal.
Amidst protests in Tamil Nadu over ban on the bull-taming sport Jallikattu, spiritual writer and founder of Isha Foundation Jaggi Vasudev Sadhu today supported the sport.
Speaking to news agency ANI, he said: "Jallikattu is just not a bull fight, it's embracing the bull. You should see how bull also loves the sport and engages itself.
What happened on Thursday
Tamil Nadu will soon take steps for holding banned Jallikattu event with the backing of the Centre, Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said on Thursday after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi who expressed government's inability to promulgate an ordinance on the issue.
On Thursday, around a lakh of youth had gathered to protest in Chennai's Marina beach and also across the state and support for them is swelling.
Chief Minister Panneerselvam, who met the PM at his residence in Delhi, told reporters later that the state government in conjunction with the Centre would take steps for holding the event.
"We will soon take steps with the backing of the Centre for the holding of the sport. You will soon see (the steps). All is well that ends well. Wait, good will happen," he told reporters after the meeting with Modi during which he urged the central government to issue an ordinance to enable the sport to be conducted, as per PTI.
The Supreme Court in May 2014 banned Jallikattu, saying that bulls cannot be used as performing animals including in bullock-cart races.
Since then, people have been urging the central government to take steps to allow the sport.
In Jallikattu, a bull vaulter is expected to hang on to the animal's hump for a stipulated distance or for a minimum of three jumps by the bull.
