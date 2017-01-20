LIVE: Panneerselvam hopes Jallikattu will be organised in 1-2 days, appeals to protesters to withdraw stir

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam addresses media, says, he had detailed discussion with constitutional experts regarding amendments to be enacted on Jalllikattu law by the state.

The state government has sent draft of amendment to MHA today morning. I believe draft would be approved in 1-2 days which will pave way for Jaljikattu, the CM says.

There are full chances that Jallikattu will be organised within 1-2 days, therefore we urge protesters to withdraw protests immediately, says Panneerselvam.

An ordinance would be promulgated for conducting Jallikattu in the state, the CM announces.

The Chief Minister yesterday deferred his return to Chennai and held consultations with legal experts including state Additional Advocate General (AAG) Subramonium Prasad. He is understood to have discussed the option of the state issuing an ordinance for ensuring holding of the event traditionally held during Pongal.