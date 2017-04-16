PM Modi gets rousing welcome in Surat, leads mega roadshow

Surat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Gujarat during which he is expected to inaugurate a number of programmes. He is also expected to participate in a number of events.

Here are the latest updates:

- Roadshow in Surat ends as PM Modi reaches the Circuit House where he will spend the night

- Expressing excitement over his visit, Modi tweeted: "My gratitude to all those who are participating in the various programmes. Visiting the vibrant city of Surat is a matter of great joy."

- The Prime Minister will on Monday inaugurate a Rs 500 crore hospital made by philanthropic diamond industrialists of Surat.

- Later in the day, he will open a diamond manufacturing unit of Hare Krishna Exports and an ice cream making unit of the Surat District Milk Producers Union (Sumul) Dairy cooperative in Tapi district.

- The roadshow covers 11 km from the Surat airport to the Circuit House where the Prime Minister will spend the night.

- An 11-km-long saree, covering the entire stretch of the roadshow, depicts the schemes launched by the Modi government.

- A convoy of motorcycle-borne girls also accompany Modi's cavalcade.

- PM Modi is expected to inaugurate a diamond factory, hospital, and an irrigation project, among others.

- PM's visit is expected to give a huge boost to the party cadres in the state

- PM Modi is expected to inaugurate a number of projects in the state tomorrow

- 40,000 bikers welcome PM Modi

- PM Modi's massive show of strength in Surat

- PM Modi arrived in Surat from Bhubaneshwar where he attended the BJP's two-day National Executive meeting

- Gujarat Assembly Elections will be held later this year

- PM leads grand roadshow in poll-bound Gujarat

- PM sounds poll bugle in Gujarat

- PM Modi undertakes 11 km roadshow in Surat

- People line up along a road in Surat where the PM is expected to pass by.