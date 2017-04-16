PM Modi gets rousing welcome in Surat, leads mega roadshow
Surat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Gujarat during which he is expected to inaugurate a number of programmes. He is also expected to participate in a number of events.
Here are the latest updates:
- Roadshow in Surat ends as PM Modi reaches the Circuit House where he will spend the night
- Expressing excitement over his visit, Modi tweeted: "My gratitude to all those who are participating in the various programmes. Visiting the vibrant city of Surat is a matter of great joy."
- The Prime Minister will on Monday inaugurate a Rs 500 crore hospital made by philanthropic diamond industrialists of Surat.
- Later in the day, he will open a diamond manufacturing unit of Hare Krishna Exports and an ice cream making unit of the Surat District Milk Producers Union (Sumul) Dairy cooperative in Tapi district.
- The roadshow covers 11 km from the Surat airport to the Circuit House where the Prime Minister will spend the night.
- An 11-km-long saree, covering the entire stretch of the roadshow, depicts the schemes launched by the Modi government.
- A convoy of motorcycle-borne girls also accompany Modi's cavalcade.
- PM Modi is expected to inaugurate a diamond factory, hospital, and an irrigation project, among others.
- PM's visit is expected to give a huge boost to the party cadres in the state
- PM Modi is expected to inaugurate a number of projects in the state tomorrow
- 40,000 bikers welcome PM Modi
- PM Modi's massive show of strength in Surat
- PM Modi arrived in Surat from Bhubaneshwar where he attended the BJP's two-day National Executive meeting
- Gujarat Assembly Elections will be held later this year
- PM leads grand roadshow in poll-bound Gujarat
- PM sounds poll bugle in Gujarat
- PM Modi undertakes 11 km roadshow in Surat
- People line up along a road in Surat where the PM is expected to pass by.
