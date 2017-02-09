close
LIVE: Sasikala meets Governor, stakes claim to form govt in Tamil Nadu; Panneerselvam wants to withdraw resignation

By Prashant V Singh | By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, February 9, 2017 - 20:39
Zee Media Bureau

Chennai: Amid ongoing political crisis Tamil Nadu, Sasikala on Wednesday staked claim to form government after meeting the Governor. However, Panneerselvam told the Governor that he wants to with resignation. Here are all the LIVE updates:-  

 

20:39 PM

SPOT VISUAL: O Panneerselvam meets supporters at his residence

20:30 PM

Sasikala leaves Raj Bhavan after meeting Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao. She has staked claim to form government in the state.

19:49 PM

Sasikala stakes claim to form government in Tamil Nadu, submits list of 130 AIADMK MLAs to Governor Rao

19:40 PM

SPOT VISUAL: Outside visuals of Raj Bhavan, where meeting between Sasikala and Governor Vidyasagar Rao is underway.

19:36 PM

Sasikala-Governer meet underway at Raj Bhavan in Chennai. 

19:30 PM

At least 10 ministers accompanying Sasikala. She may tell governor that she has support of 130 MLAs.

19:26 PM

Sasikala reaches Raj Bhavan to meet Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao; pro-Sasikala slogans shouted by supporters

19:19 PM

WATCH: Sasikala pays tribute at Jayalalithaa's memorial at Chennai's Marina Beach, brings with her letter of support claiming majority

19:07 PM

Sasikala visited Jayalalithaa's memorial at Chennai's Marina Beach, got with her letter of support claiming majority, to be submitted to Governor.

 

19:05 PM

Sasikala visits Jayalalithaa's memorial at Chennai's Marina Beach

First Published: Thursday, February 9, 2017 - 20:40
