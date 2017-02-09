LIVE: Sasikala stakes claim to form government in Tamil Nadu, submits list of 130 AIADMK MLAs to Governor
By Prashant V Singh | By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, February 9, 2017 - 19:49
Zee Media Bureau
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao on Wednesday met O Panneerselvam amid ongoing political crisis. And, now Sasikala is at Raj Bhavan to meet the Governor. Here are all the LIVE updates:-
Latest Updates
WATCH: Sasikala pays tribute at Jayalalithaa's memorial at Chennai's Marina Beach, brings with her letter of support claiming majority
#WATCH: #Sasikala pays tribute at Jayalalithaa's memorial at Chennai's Marina Beach, brings with her letter of support claiming majority pic.twitter.com/Lndz82OJCN
— ANI (@ANI_news) February 9, 2017
First Published: Thursday, February 9, 2017 - 19:49
