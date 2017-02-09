close
LIVE: Sasikala stakes claim to form government in Tamil Nadu, submits list of 130 AIADMK MLAs to Governor

By Prashant V Singh | By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, February 9, 2017 - 19:49
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao on Wednesday met O Panneerselvam amid ongoing political crisis. And, now Sasikala is at Raj Bhavan to meet the Governor. Here are all the LIVE updates:- 

19:49 PM

Sasikala stakes claim to form government in Tamil Nadu, submits list of 130 AIADMK MLAs to Governor Rao

19:40 PM

SPOT VISUAL: Outside visuals of Raj Bhavan, where meeting between Sasikala and Governor Vidyasagar Rao is underway.

19:36 PM

Sasikala-Governer meet underway at Raj Bhavan in Chennai. 

19:30 PM

At least 10 ministers accompanying Sasikala. She may tell governor that she has support of 130 MLAs.

19:26 PM

Sasikala reaches Raj Bhavan to meet Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao; pro-Sasikala slogans shouted by supporters

19:19 PM

WATCH: Sasikala pays tribute at Jayalalithaa's memorial at Chennai's Marina Beach, brings with her letter of support claiming majority

19:07 PM

Sasikala visited Jayalalithaa's memorial at Chennai's Marina Beach, got with her letter of support claiming majority, to be submitted to Governor.

 

19:05 PM

Sasikala visits Jayalalithaa's memorial at Chennai's Marina Beach

18:57 PM

Sasikala visits Amma's memorial ahead of meet with Governor at 7.30 PM

18:50 PM

SPOT VISUAL: Sasikala leaves Poes Garden residence for Jaya Memorial, will seek Amma's blessings

First Published: Thursday, February 9, 2017 - 19:49
