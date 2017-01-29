'Mann Ki Baat': What all PM Narendra Modi said in his radio programme
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday shared his thoughts on a number of issues in his 'Mann Ki Baat' programme. Here is everything he said:-
Latest Updates
Be confident, do well. My best wishes are with you. Make the best of it: PM Modi to students
The more relaxed you are, the better you will score: PM @narendramodi to the students #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/d7Spy9Fqx8
— PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 29, 2017
1 Feb 2017 marks 40 years of Indian Coast Guard , I congratulate them for it. They are always vigilant: PM Modi
1 फरवरी 2017 Indian Coast Guard के 40 वर्ष पूरे हो रहे हैं : PM @narendramodi #MannKiBaat
— PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 29, 2017
P for prepare and P for play: PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat
P for prepare and P for play! #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/1xbSHjQLHa
— PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 29, 2017
Take small breaks, return to books feeling fresh. Try deep breathing it is very relaxing: PM Modi
Essentials during the exam time and the long hours of study. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/FR2IxiG1bu
— PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 29, 2017
Cheating is never beneficial, no one must resort to it. If you do it what will you tell your children?: PM Modi
People have told you often but I am saying again- do not cheat. Even if no one caught you, you know that you have cheated in exams: PM
— PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 29, 2017
If you form a habit of cheating, there will be no desire to learn. Trying to cheat requires time, creativity. Use it for better purposes: PM
— PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 29, 2017
I urge parents to accept rather than expect. Our expectations from our children should not get heavy: PM
I urge parents to accept rather than expect. Our expectations from our children should not get heavy: PM @narendramodi #MannKiBaat
— PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 29, 2017
An appeal to parents of students and the families: PM Modi
An appeal to parents of students and the families. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/lZ9T432nOT
— PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 29, 2017
