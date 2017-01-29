close
'Mann Ki Baat': What all PM Narendra Modi said in his radio programme

By Prashant V Singh | Last Updated: Sunday, January 29, 2017 - 11:35
Zee Media Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday shared his thoughts on a number of issues in his 'Mann Ki Baat' programme. Here is everything he said:-

Latest Updates

11:35 AM

PM Narendra Modi concludes the 28th edition of his 'Mann Ki Baat' programme.

11:35 AM

Be confident, do well. My best wishes are with you. Make the best of it: PM Modi to students

11:35 AM

Not many know that our Coast Guard has women personnel also and they work at par with their counterparts: PM Modi

11:24 AM

1 Feb 2017 marks 40 years of Indian Coast Guard , I congratulate them for it. They are always vigilant: PM Modi

11:24 AM

P for prepare and P for play: PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat

11:24 AM

Take small breaks, return to books feeling fresh. Try deep breathing it is very relaxing: PM Modi

11:24 AM

Cheating is never beneficial, no one must resort to it. If you do it what will you tell your children?: PM Modi

11:19 AM

Root of problems are expectations, it is acceptance that makes things easy: PM 

 

11:19 AM

I urge parents to accept rather than expect. Our expectations from our children should not get heavy: PM

11:19 AM

An appeal to parents of students and the families: PM Modi

First Published: Sunday, January 29, 2017 - 11:38
