LIVE: Mulayam expels Akhilesh, Ram Gopal Yadav; alert sounded in UP as Samajwadi Party 'war' gets ugly
Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav on Friday expelled his son and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Ram Gopal Yadav from the party for six years for "indulging in anti-party activities".
Latest Updates
A high alert has been sounded across Uttar Pradesh after the ongoing war in the ruling SP turned for worse on Friday with expulsion of CM Akhilesh Yadav and Ram Gopal Yadav.
Officials said instructions have been sent to all District Magistrates and police chiefs following protests by Akhilesh supporters. Security meanwhile has been beefed up outside the SP headquarters in the state capital, the Chief Minister's residence, and the house of party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav.
In a letter to party leaders, the party`s Uttar Pradesh chief Shivpal Singh Yadav says the convention was unconstitutional and that they should not travel to the state capital for it or sign any papers with regard to it. He went on to state that anyone from the party who would be participating in the meeting will be considered working against the party and face action.
