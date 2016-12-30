LIVE: Mulayam expels Akhilesh, Ram Gopal Yadav; alert sounded in UP as Samajwadi Party 'war' gets ugly

A high alert has been sounded across Uttar Pradesh after the ongoing war in the ruling SP turned for worse on Friday with expulsion of CM Akhilesh Yadav and Ram Gopal Yadav.

Officials said instructions have been sent to all District Magistrates and police chiefs following protests by Akhilesh supporters. Security meanwhile has been beefed up outside the SP headquarters in the state capital, the Chief Minister's residence, and the house of party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav.

