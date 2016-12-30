close
LIVE: Mulayam expels Akhilesh, Ram Gopal Yadav; alert sounded in UP as Samajwadi Party 'war' gets ugly

By Biplob Ghosal | Last Updated: Friday, December 30, 2016 - 22:56
Zee Media Bureau

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav on Friday expelled his son and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Ram Gopal Yadav from the party for six years for "indulging in anti-party activities". 

Latest Updates

22:56 PM

Samajwadi Party spokesperson Juhi Singh resigns from the post.

21:46 PM

A high alert has been sounded across Uttar Pradesh after the ongoing war in the ruling SP turned for worse on Friday with expulsion of CM Akhilesh Yadav and Ram Gopal Yadav.

Officials said instructions have been sent to all District Magistrates and police chiefs following protests by Akhilesh supporters. Security meanwhile has been beefed up outside the SP headquarters in the state capital, the Chief Minister's residence, and the house of party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav.
 

21:16 PM

In a letter to party leaders, the party`s Uttar Pradesh chief Shivpal Singh Yadav says the convention was unconstitutional and that they should not travel to the state capital for it or sign any papers with regard to it. He went on to state that anyone from the party who would be participating in the meeting will be considered working against the party and face action.

21:02 PM

UP Governor Ram Naik says developments in Samajwadi Party intra-party issue, I am keeping a watch.

21:02 PM

UP CM Akhilesh Yadav directs UP DGP to ensure adequate security is deployed outside Mulayam Singh Yadav and Shivpal Yadav's residence.

20:31 PM

BJP MP Yogi Adityanath says Akhilesh Yadav should tender his resignation immediately.

20:24 PM

Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav calls for a meeting with all MLAs at 9 AM tomorrow.

20:23 PM

100 Samajwadi Party MLAs reach Akhilesh Yadav's residence to chalk out future strategy.

20:18 PM

Supporters gather outside Akhilesh Yadav's residence, raise slogans in his support after SP Chief expels UP CM for 6 years from the party.

Protesters tear down the posters of Shivpal Singh Yadav.

20:17 PM

BJP leader Shrikant Sharma says, In family-centered parties, if the family breaks up, the party also falls apart.

People of UP had already waved Akhilesh off, his expulsion doesn't have much impact, Sharma says.

