close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

PM Modi lays foundation stone for Shivaji memorial in Mumbai, says corrupt most affected after demonetisation

By Biplob Ghosal | By Ankita Bhandari | Last Updated: Saturday, December 24, 2016 - 17:27
Zee Media Bureau

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived in Mumbai and laid the foundation stone for the grand memorial of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on board a hovercraft in the Arabian Sea off the Mumbai coast.

The main feature of the Shivaji memorial is that it costs Rs. 3,600 crore.

Modi also inaugurated a Mumbai Metro project later in the day.

Latest Updates

17:27 PM

This fight won’t stop till we win it, says PM Narendra Modi, stressing his resolve to root out graft.

17:25 PM

Demonetisation is a cleanliness campaign for the betterment of the country. The country is not ready to tolerate corruption anymore, PM Modi says.

17:24 PM

After 50 days post implementation of the demonetisation policy, PM Modi claimed that the pain among the common people will gradually decrease and the pain among the corrupt will increase.

17:24 PM

If the corrupt people aren't afraid of Modi or the government, that is fine. But be afraid of the 1.25 crore Indians. They will defeat you with their honesty: PM Modi

17:23 PM

Who says the country can never change? The country will change, it will improve, it will be at the forefront of the world in under three years: PM Narendra Modi

17:22 PM

There were efforts to mislead and even intimidate people but they supported us in the battle against corruption and black money. The people of India will not accept corruption and black money: PM Modi

17:22 PM

Our battle to fight corruption has been going on since the day we assumed office. A historic decision was taken on 8th November: PM

17:21 PM

The strength of 125 crore Indians will bring about change in this nation: PM Narendra Modi

17:20 PM
17:20 PM
First Published: Saturday, December 24, 2016 - 17:27
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2016 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.