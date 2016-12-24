PM Modi lays foundation stone for Shivaji memorial in Mumbai, says corrupt most affected after demonetisation
Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived in Mumbai and laid the foundation stone for the grand memorial of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on board a hovercraft in the Arabian Sea off the Mumbai coast.
The main feature of the Shivaji memorial is that it costs Rs. 3,600 crore.
Modi also inaugurated a Mumbai Metro project later in the day.
Our battle to fight corruption has been going on since the day we assumed office. A historic decision was taken on 8th November: PM
— PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 24, 2016
The strength of 125 crore Indians will bring about change in this nation: PM @narendramodi
— PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 24, 2016
