PM Narendra Modi inaugurates 14th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, thanks NRIs for supporting note ban

By Ankita Bhandari | Last Updated: Sunday, January 8, 2017 - 11:50
Zee Media Bureau
Pic courtsey: Vikas Swarup

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in the Karnataka capital city on Sunday.

The 14th edition of the three-day event began in the country's IT hub on Saturday with the spotlight on the role of youth in transforming the society and India's potential to play the role of a 'Vishwa Guru' again.

Modi reached Bengaluru 

Here are the highlights of his speech:

Latest Updates

11:50 AM

"Whether knowledge, time or money, we welcome your contributions that strengthen India’s partnership with overseas community," says Modi, concluding his speech

11:50 AM

A special welcome to the young Pravasis – I hope that on returning to your respective countries, you will remain connected with us: PM

11:49 AM

On Pravasi Bharatiya Kendra:

We want it to become a symbol of global migration, achievements & aspirations of the Diaspora: PM Modi

 

11:49 AM

PM Modi speaks of how overseas Indians in the scientific field can share their knowledge and expertise through programmes like VAJRA schemes

11:48 AM

From 1st of January this year, beginning with Delhi and Bengaluru, we have set up special counters at immig'n points for OCI cardholders: PM Modi

 

11:48 AM

We remain committed to addressing similar difficulties of PIOs in Fiji, Reunion Islands, Suriname, Guyana and other Caribbean States. We have extended the deadline for PIO card conversions to OCI from 31 December 2016, until June 30, 2017 without any penalty: PM Modi

11:43 AM

I would again encourage all PIO Card holders to convert their PIO Cards to OCI Cards: PM Narendra Modi

11:42 AM

For those workers who seek economic opportunities abroad, our effort is to provide maximum facilitation and ensure least inconvenience: PM

11:41 AM

We remain committed to addressing similar difficulties of PIOs in Fiji, Reunion Islands, Suriname, Guyana and other Caribbean States, says PM Modi

 

11:41 AM

Starting with Mauritius, we are working to put in place procedures so that descendants of Girmitiyas could become eligible for OCI Cards: PM Narendra Modi

First Published: Sunday, January 8, 2017 - 11:51
