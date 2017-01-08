PM Narendra Modi inaugurates 14th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, thanks NRIs for supporting note ban
Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in the Karnataka capital city on Sunday.
The 14th edition of the three-day event began in the country's IT hub on Saturday with the spotlight on the role of youth in transforming the society and India's potential to play the role of a 'Vishwa Guru' again.
Modi reached Bengaluru
Here are the highlights of his speech:
Latest Updates
A special welcome to the young Pravasis – I hope that on returning to your respective countries, you will remain connected with us: PM
— Vikas Swarup (@MEAIndia) January 8, 2017
PM Modi speaks of how overseas Indians in the scientific field can share their knowledge and expertise through programmes like VAJRA schemes
— Vikas Swarup (@MEAIndia) January 8, 2017
Starting with Mauritius, we are working to put in place procedures so that descendants of Girmitiyas could become eligible for OCI Cards: PM Narendra Modi
— Vikas Swarup (@MEAIndia) January 8, 2017
