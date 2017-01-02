close
Parivartan Rally in Lucknow: PM Narendra Modi slams SP, BSP; says they say 'remove Modi', I say 'remove poverty, corruption'

By Prashant V Singh | Last Updated: Monday, January 2, 2017 - 15:25
Zee Media Bureau

 Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed BJP's Parivartan Rally in Lucknow. An unprecedented crowd gathered at the venue to witness the massive rally. Here is all what he said:-

Latest Updates

15:25 PM

PM Narendra Modi concludes his speech with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' chants

 

15:13 PM

Our high command is the people of India. We have no other high command: PM Modi

15:13 PM

'Vote for BJP, vote for development' - PM Modi's poll pitch in UP

15:07 PM

PM Narendra Modi says 'Sabka saath, sabka vikas' is BJP's mantra of development

15:07 PM

PM Narendra Modi takes a dig at SP, BSP and Congress over their political future, says Opposition parties have become irrelevant

15:07 PM

Won't end my fight against corruption: PM Modi

15:03 PM

PM asks UP people to vote for BJP and make its government with full majority

15:00 PM

They say remove Modi I say remove black money, they say remove Modi, I say remove corruption. You decide what we want to remove: PM Modi

15:00 PM

PM Modi takes a dig at SP, BSP over their political future in UP polls

15:00 PM

'Parivartan' (change) is certain: PM Modi in Lucknow

 

First Published: Monday, January 2, 2017 - 15:26
