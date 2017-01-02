Parivartan Rally in Lucknow: PM Narendra Modi slams SP, BSP; says they say 'remove Modi', I say 'remove poverty, corruption'
By Prashant V Singh | Last Updated: Monday, January 2, 2017 - 15:25
Zee Media Bureau
Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed BJP's Parivartan Rally in Lucknow. An unprecedented crowd gathered at the venue to witness the massive rally. Here is all what he said:-
Latest Updates
First Published: Monday, January 2, 2017 - 15:26
- Watch: PM Modi addresses Mahaparivartan rally in Lucknow
- Election campaigns in name of caste, religion and language against law: SC
- Akhilesh Yadav addresses SP's National Convention
- Mulayam Singh cancels SP National Convention scheduled for January 5
- India's first 'Clean India' machine set up in Delhi's Connaught place
- Reliance Jio’s Welcome Offer becomes invalid: Know what happens to your free voice calls, data?
- Unprecedented crowd at PM Narendra Modi's Lucknow Parivartan Rally
- WATCH: When Brad Haddin tried MS Dhoni's blind run-out without success
- Bigg Boss 10: Gaurav Chopra OUT from the show?
- Akhilesh ousts Mulayam as SP chief, takes over party: As it happened