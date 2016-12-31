Samajwadi Party revokes expulsion of Akhilesh, Ramgopal: As it happened
By Kamna Arora | Last Updated: Saturday, December 31, 2016 - 16:37
Zee Media Bureau
In a dramatic turn of events, the Samajwadi Party on Saturday revoked the expulsion of Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Ramgopal Yadav, a day after they were ousted from the party for six years over anti-party activities.
Latest Updates
Ramgopal Yadav denies cancelling the national executive programme, scheduled for tomorrow. "The schedule of the programme was decided quite earlier. Expulsion took place just yesterday," says Ramgopal. Notably, just almost an hour back, Shivpal Yadav had announced that Ramgopal has cancelled his programme.
First Published: Saturday, December 31, 2016 - 16:38
