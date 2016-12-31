close
Samajwadi Party revokes expulsion of Akhilesh, Ramgopal: As it happened

By Kamna Arora | Last Updated: Saturday, December 31, 2016 - 16:37
Zee Media Bureau

In a dramatic turn of events, the Samajwadi Party on Saturday revoked the expulsion of Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Ramgopal Yadav, a day after they were ousted from the party for six years over anti-party activities.

Latest Updates

16:37 PM

Azam Khan and Shivpal Singh Yadav reach Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav's residence in Lucknow to meet him.

16:16 PM

Samajwadi Party's Shivpal Singh Yadav reaches Azam Khan's residence to discuss the party's next move.

15:26 PM

Akhilesh told his father that he would give victory in UP polls as a gift to him. He also told Mulayam that some people were misleading him.

15:25 PM

Sources tell Zee Media that during the meeting, Mulayam told Akhilesh that he was never against him. Also, Azam Khan told Akhilesh to touch his father's feet.

15:22 PM

UP CM Akhilesh Yadav's supporters celebrate after SP Chief revoked CM's expulsion from the party.

14:40 PM

Ramgopal Yadav denies cancelling the national executive programme, scheduled for tomorrow. "The schedule of the programme was decided quite earlier. Expulsion took place just yesterday," says Ramgopal. Notably, just almost an hour back, Shivpal Yadav had announced that Ramgopal has cancelled his programme.

14:30 PM

Our party has lived up to all its promises, people are with us: Shivpal Yadav

14:29 PM

Shivpal Yadav addresses supporters, says Samajwadi Party will fight unitedly against communal forces.

14:05 PM

Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav will sit together to make a new list of candidates, says Shivpal Yadav. He adds that Ramgopal has cancelled his national executive programme.

14:05 PM

After meeting Mulayam Singh Yadav at 5 Vikramaditya Marg , Akhilesh Yadav tells reporters that he will keep his point at the Samajwadi Party's national convention tomorrow.

First Published: Saturday, December 31, 2016 - 16:38
