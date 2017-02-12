TN political crisis LIVE: Big jolt to Sasikala as more MPs extend support to Panneerselvam
Chennai: Amidst the intense power struggle within ruling AIADMK, the O Panneerselvam camp on Sunday got a boost with three more MPs extending support to the Chief Minister.
The party's Lok Sabha MPs Jaisingh Thiyagaraj Natterjee (Tuticorin), Senguttuvan (Vellore) and R P Marutharaja (Perambalur) extended their support to Pannerselvam.
Here are the latest updates:
Latest Updates
In disproportionate assets case, Karnataka government has now filed an Application seeking deletion of J Jayalalithaa's name. That is a legal issue that the Supreme Court may use to review: Subramanian Swamy
In DA case Karnataka Govt has now filed an Application seeking deletion of JJ's name. That is a legal issue that the SC may use to review
— Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) February 12, 2017
In his twitter page, the BJP leader and MP Subramanian Swamy threatens to file complaint against Tamil Nadu Governor Vidyasagar Rao for felicitating horse trading in the state. BJP leader and MP Subramanian Swamy threatens to file complaint against Tamil Nadu Governor Vidyasagar Rao for felicitating horse trading in the state.
Tamil Nadu Governor must decide Chief Minister issue by tomorrow otherwise a WP under Article 32 of Constitution can be filed charging abetment of horse trading: Subramanian Swamy said in his Twitter pageNadu Governor must decide Chief Minister issue by tomorrow otherwise a WP under Article 32 of Constitution can be filed charging abetment of horse trading: Subramanian Swamy said in his Twitter page
The TN Guv must decide CM issue by tomorrow otherwise a WP under Art 32 of the Constitution can be filed charging abetment of horse trading
— Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) February 12, 2017
Tamil Nadu BJP chief Tamizhisai Soundararajan dismisses report of Tamil Nadu Governor delaying in taking a decision to restore normalcy in Tamil Nadu.
The Governor is not delaying, but want to take a firm decision." She also added "One cannot compel the Governor in taking a decision: Soundararajan
