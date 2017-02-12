close
TN political crisis LIVE: Big jolt to Sasikala as more MPs extend support to Panneerselvam

By Ankita Bhandari | Last Updated: Sunday, February 12, 2017 - 13:39
Zee Media Bureau
Pic courtsey: ANI

Chennai: Amidst the intense power struggle within ruling AIADMK, the O Panneerselvam camp on Sunday got a boost with three more MPs extending support to the Chief Minister.

The party's Lok Sabha MPs Jaisingh Thiyagaraj Natterjee (Tuticorin), Senguttuvan (Vellore) and R P Marutharaja (Perambalur) extended their support to Pannerselvam.

Here are the latest updates: 

Latest Updates

13:39 PM

AIADMK MPs R Lakshmanan and S Rajendran meet O Panneerselvam, extend their support

13:07 PM

AIADMK MP R Lakshmanan expelled from Vizhupuram North district secretary post after reports that he is joining OPS. 

CV Shanmugham likely to replace him: ANI

13:06 PM

Former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee speaks to News18, says "Hope Supreme Court will give verdict by February 15"

13:01 PM

In disproportionate assets case, Karnataka government has now filed an Application seeking deletion of J Jayalalithaa's name. That is a legal issue that the Supreme Court may use to review: Subramanian Swamy

12:59 PM

In his twitter page, the BJP leader and MP Subramanian Swamy threatens to file complaint against Tamil Nadu Governor Vidyasagar Rao for felicitating horse trading in the state. BJP leader and MP Subramanian Swamy threatens to file complaint against Tamil Nadu Governor Vidyasagar Rao for felicitating horse trading in the state. 

Tamil Nadu Governor must decide Chief Minister issue by tomorrow otherwise a WP under Article 32 of Constitution can be filed charging abetment of horse trading: Subramanian Swamy said in his Twitter pageNadu Governor must decide Chief Minister issue by tomorrow otherwise a WP under Article 32 of Constitution can be filed charging abetment of horse trading: Subramanian Swamy said in his Twitter page

12:58 PM

DMK working President MK Stalin calls a high level action council meeting of the party on Monday.

The DMK high level committee will meet to discuss political situation in Tamil Nadu. 

12:57 PM

Tamil Nadu BJP chief Tamizhisai Soundararajan dismisses report of Tamil Nadu Governor delaying in taking a decision to restore normalcy in Tamil Nadu. 

The Governor is not delaying, but want to take a firm decision." She also added "One cannot compel the Governor in taking a decision: Soundararajan 

12:56 PM

Senior AIADMK leader and former minister P. Vijayalakshmi Palanisamy sides with O Panneerselvam amidst political crisis in Tamil Nadu

12:56 PM

Vijayakanth's wife Premalatha Vijayakanth says, "Governor should take a firm and good decision to restore democracy in Tamil Nadu" 

First Published: Sunday, February 12, 2017 - 13:39
