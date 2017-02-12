Tamil Nadu political crisis LIVE: AIADMK MLAs not forcibly kept in resort, wait for our next move, says Sasikala
Chennai: Support grew on Sunday for Tamil Nadu's caretaker Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, locked in a bruising feud with AIADMK supremo VK Sasikala for power, with five more MPs crossing over to his camp.
Four Lok Sabha MPs--Jaisingh Thiyagaraj Natterjee (Tuticorin), Senguttuvan (Vellore), RP Marutharaja (Perambalur) and S Rajendran (Villupuram) met Panneerselvam at his Greenways residence this morning and pledged support to him, taking the number of MPs backing him in the fight to 10.
Rajya Sabha MP R Lakshmanan also switched over to the Panneerselvam camp, provoking an embattled Sasikala to sack him as the party's Villupuram (North) district chief.
Latest Updates
#WATCH: VK Sasikala at Golden Bay resort in Kuvathur to meet MLAs. Similar meeting was held yesterday as well. #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/jJ5syef0rj
— ANI (@ANI_news) February 12, 2017
"O. Panneerselvam, Amma's only political heir" -posters put up outside #OPanneerselvam's residence in Chennai. #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/nB9ZcffC1a
— ANI (@ANI_news) February 12, 2017
