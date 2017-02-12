close
Tamil Nadu political crisis LIVE: AIADMK MLAs not forcibly kept in resort, wait for our next move, says Sasikala

By Ankita Bhandari | Last Updated: Sunday, February 12, 2017 - 20:00
Zee Media Bureau
Chennai: Support grew on Sunday for Tamil Nadu's caretaker Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, locked in a bruising feud with AIADMK supremo VK Sasikala for power, with five more MPs crossing over to his camp.

Four Lok Sabha MPs--Jaisingh Thiyagaraj Natterjee (Tuticorin), Senguttuvan (Vellore), RP Marutharaja (Perambalur) and S Rajendran (Villupuram) met Panneerselvam at his Greenways residence this morning and pledged support to him, taking the number of MPs backing him in the fight to 10.

Rajya Sabha MP R Lakshmanan also switched over to the Panneerselvam camp, provoking an embattled Sasikala to sack him as the party's Villupuram (North) district chief.

Latest Updates

20:00 PM

Opposition parties are spreading rumours. Party MLAs are not locked up: Sasikala.

20:00 PM

We are working on it: Sasikala on being asked if she would protest if not invited to form government.

19:59 PM

Party workers, and forces now opposing us will not succeed in their attempts, won't let it happen: Sasikala at Golden Bay resort.

19:59 PM

Please wait and see our next move, says Sasikala.

19:59 PM

Let it come, I will see: Sasikala when asked about the pending verdict in DA case.

19:58 PM

You can see truth that non of our MLAs have been forcibly kept here, we are living here as a family: Sasikala.

18:45 PM
18:44 PM

Heavy Police deployment outside Golden Bay resort in Kuvathur, meeting underway between Sasikala and MLAs.

18:38 PM
18:37 PM

Meeting between VK Sasikala and MLAs begin at Golden Bay resort in Tamil Nadu.

First Published: Sunday, February 12, 2017 - 20:01
