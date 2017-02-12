Tamil Nadu political crisis LIVE: AIADMK MLAs not forcibly kept in resort, wait for our next move, says Sasikala

Chennai: Support grew on Sunday for Tamil Nadu's caretaker Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, locked in a bruising feud with AIADMK supremo VK Sasikala for power, with five more MPs crossing over to his camp.

Four Lok Sabha MPs--Jaisingh Thiyagaraj Natterjee (Tuticorin), Senguttuvan (Vellore), RP Marutharaja (Perambalur) and S Rajendran (Villupuram) met Panneerselvam at his Greenways residence this morning and pledged support to him, taking the number of MPs backing him in the fight to 10.

Rajya Sabha MP R Lakshmanan also switched over to the Panneerselvam camp, provoking an embattled Sasikala to sack him as the party's Villupuram (North) district chief.