UP Elections 2017 LIVE: 24.5% voter turnout till 11 am; BJP, SP, BSP claim lead in 1st phase

Polling is underway for the first of the seven phases of the high-stake Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections with voters queueing up to cast their ballots in 73 constituencies spread over 15 districts of western UP. Agra led the voting percentage in the first four hours. There have been some reports of clashes and poll-related violence.

The outcome of the polls in which the SP and Congress have come together in the state for the first time are expected to be the bellwether for the next Lok Sabha polls.

The BJP is hoping to return to power in the state after 13 years while Mayawati's BSP, which fared the worst the last time around, hopes to stage a comeback.