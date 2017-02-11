UP Elections 2017 LIVE: 24.5% voter turnout till 11 am; BJP, SP, BSP claim lead in 1st phase
Polling is underway for the first of the seven phases of the high-stake Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections with voters queueing up to cast their ballots in 73 constituencies spread over 15 districts of western UP. Agra led the voting percentage in the first four hours. There have been some reports of clashes and poll-related violence.
The outcome of the polls in which the SP and Congress have come together in the state for the first time are expected to be the bellwether for the next Lok Sabha polls.
The BJP is hoping to return to power in the state after 13 years while Mayawati's BSP, which fared the worst the last time around, hopes to stage a comeback.
Latest Updates
Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati says there is a big BSP wave across the state and the reports she is getting from the first phase of voting are very positive. Only BSP can provide an ideal government in UP. Congress-SP alliance and BJP are trying to misguide people but now people know their real face, adds Mayawati.
Queues at polling booths in Noida grew longer as the day progressed during the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. Voters of all ages came in big numbers as the polling entered the third hour after starting at 7 am.
The Uttar Pradesh Police detains Gagan Som, the brother of BJP candidate Sangeet Som, from Sardhana (Meerut), for carrying a pistol inside a poll booth.
