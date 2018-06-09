हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Aam Mahotsav

The festival will also act as a platform to enhance knowledge about different varieties to mangoes.

Aam Mahotsav in Lucknow from June 23; 700 varieties of mango to be exhibited

Lucknow:A mango festival will be held at Indira Gandhi Pratisthaan here on June 23 and June 24 to make people aware about the different varieties of the fruit.

"Nearly 700 varieties of mangoes from different places will be exhibited in the Aam Mahotsav-2018," Director of Uttar Pradesh horticulture and food processing department Raghvendra Pratap Singh said in a statement. 

"UP is the largest producer of mangoes in the country. The state produces 40-45 lakh metric tonne of mangoes, which is 23 per cent of India's 184 lakh metric tonne production," he said.

Singh also said that in the festival, the mango producers will be made abreast with the latest techniques to augment the quality of production.

"The festival will also act as a platform to enhance knowledge about different varieties to mangoes. It will also contribute to horti-tourism," he said.

"A seminar will also be held on new techniques and redressal of problems of mango growers. On this occasion, a buyer-seller meet will be held. It will also boost in the marketing of mangoes and processed mango food products," the official said.

