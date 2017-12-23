Abu Dhabi-Lucknow Jet Airways flight diverted to Sharjah
An Abu Dhabi- bound Jet Airways flight from here was on Saturday diverted to Sharjah due to low visibility.
Representational image (File photo)
Later, the flight returned to Lucknow, reported ANI.
Last month, another Jet Airways flight was brought back to Delhi after it was diverted to Varanasi.
Following the incident, the fellow passengers at the Delhi airport had raised a ruckus.