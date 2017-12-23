हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Abu Dhabi-Lucknow Jet Airways flight diverted to Sharjah

An Abu Dhabi- bound Jet Airways flight from here was on Saturday diverted to Sharjah due to low visibility.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Dec 23, 2017, 11:23 AM IST
Comments |
Abu Dhabi-Lucknow Jet Airways flight diverted to Sharjah
Representational image (File photo)

LUCKNOW: An Abu Dhabi- bound Jet Airways flight from here was on Saturday diverted to Sharjah due to low visibility.

Later, the flight returned to Lucknow, reported ANI.

Last month, another Jet Airways flight was brought back to Delhi after it was diverted to Varanasi.

Following the incident, the fellow passengers at the Delhi airport had raised a ruckus.

Tags:
Jet AirwaysAbu DhabiLucknowDelhi AirportVaranasi
Next
Story

BJP's narrow escape in Gujarat: Akhilesh Yadav on Congress vote share

Trending