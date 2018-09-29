हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Uttar Pradesh

Apple sales manager shot dead by police in Lucknow, Yogi Adityanath's intervention sought

A case of murder has been registered against the policeman by the relatives of the deceased at the Gomti Nagar police station.

A sales manager of Apple was allegedly killed by Uttar Pradesh police personnel in Lucknow on suspicion of being a miscreant on Friday. According to sources, the man, identified as Vivek Tiwari, allegedly tried to drive his car over a police motorcycle when the cops tried to stop him.

Retaliating to this, one of the policemen, Prashant Chaudhary, opened fire and the bullet went through the car windshield to hit the Apple employee. Though the injured was immediately rushed to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia hospital in Gomti Nagar area, he succumbed to his injuries.

Demanding a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation, the relatives if the deceased targeted Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Tiwari’s brother-in-law Vishnu Shukla told news agency ANI, “Was he a terrorist that police shot at him? We choose Yogi Adityanath as our representative, we want him to take cognisance of the incident and also demand an unbiased CBI inquiry.”

Reacting to the incident, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya assured that action would be taken against those found guilty.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Maurya said, “Investigation is underway. If an innocent person has been killed by the police, probe will be done. Actions will be taken against those found guilty.”

According to the Lucknow police, the cop was detained on Friday after the incident came to light. "He shot at a car on noticing suspicious activity, injuring driver of the vehicle," said a senior police official.

He further said that Tiwari tried to flee and rammed his car against a wall. "He later succumbed to his injuries. The post mortem report will determine the cause of death," said the official.

The accused in the case, Prashant Chaudhary alleged that Tiwari made attempts to run him over thrice and hence he was compelled to fire a bullet. The policeman said that he had approached the car after it found it parked with lights switched off.

Meanwhile, a woman who was present at the spot with Tiwari said that she was under no pressure to hide truth and wanted the culprit to be punished.

(With inputs from Vishal Singh Raghuvanshi, Zee News)

