Four critically injured after truck rams into bus in Lucknow

Lucknow: A truck slammed into a passenger bus in Gomti Nagar's Samta Mulak Chowk here on Tuesday morning, leaving four persons critically injured according to news agency ANI.

The incident took place at a traffic intersection when a goods-laden truck hit a bus from the side - shattering its body. While the bus did not topple, the collision took a toll on its outer as well as inner structure with seats and pillars getting deformed. While it is not yet known who violated traffic rules, it is possible that both vehicles attempted to cross the intersection at a time when the traffic signals were not operational due to non-peak hours.

Four passengers inside the bus were critically injured and were taken to a local hospital. Local police officials reached the spot soon after and began efforts to clear the two vehicles off the road as the accident had begun holding u