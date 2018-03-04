Lotus will now bloom from Kashmir to Kanyakumari: Yogi Adityanath after BJP's 'historic win' in Tripura

Lucknow: The 'lotus' will now bloom from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) stellar performance in Tripura and Nagaland bypolls.

“The states which doesn't have Bharatiya Janata Party government, such as Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal, Odisha, will also see BJP governance in the coming days,” said Adityanath.

That day won't be far when one party will be in power in Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal and Odisha, added the UP CM.

On Saturday, the BJP demolished the communist citadel of Tripura, winning a two-thirds majority with ally IPFT and ending 25 years of uninterrupted rule of the CPI(M)-led Left Front. The party is also well on it's way to be part of the next government in Nagaland. In Meghalaya, the BJP will be looking to form an alliance with the National People’s Party (NPP) to take power.

Terming BJP's performance in the Northeast as “historic”, Adityanath said, “The BJP's sterling performance in the northeast will go a long way in fulfilling development aspirations of people.”

He further credited BJP's "historic" performance in northeastern states to "development-oriented" policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and "organisational skills" of Amit Shah.

The chief minister was addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in Lucknow after the party's good show in assembly polls in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya.

Adityanath said for the first time after Independence, these northeastern states will get chance to join the national mainstream and enjoy fruits of development.

The BJP will win Lok Sabha by-elections next week in Gorakhpur and Phulpur constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, he said.