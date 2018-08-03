हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lucknow building collapse

Lucknow: Building collapses in Aminabad following heavy rainfall

A three-storey building collapsed in Lucknow's Aminabad following heavy rainfall.

Lucknow: Building collapses in Aminabad following heavy rainfall
ANI photo

Lucknow: A three-storey building collapsed in Lucknow's Aminabad following heavy rainfall.

According to emerging reports, two persons are critically injured in the incident. Authorities have reached the spot and rescue operations are currently underway. No reports of casualties have emerged yet.

The incident took place in Ganeshganj area of Aminabad.

On Tuesday morning, at least two persons were injured after a three-storey building collapsed in Kanpur. 

UP is facing flood-like situations in select areas due to heavy rainfall.  

 

Tags:
Lucknow building collapseAminabad building collapsebuilding collapseLucknow

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close