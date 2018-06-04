हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lucknow

Lucknow: Explosion in house in Kakori kills 2, several feared trapped under rubble

Cause of explosion has not been ascertained yet

Lucknow: Explosion in house in Kakori kills 2, several feared trapped under rubble
Play

Lucknow: Two people died in a massive explosion in a house in Lucknow's Kakori area on Monday. Several persons are still trapped under the rubbles of the house. Five persons have been rushed to the hospital.

The police is present at the spot. Cause of explosion being investigated.

Initial investigations suggest that an illegal firecracker unit was operating from the house. 

This is a developing story

With ANI inputs

Tags:
LucknowExplosionhouse explosion

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close