Lucknow University

Lucknow University teachers attacked by miscreants demanding change in admission process, varsity closed

The varsity has now been closed until further orders.

Lucknow: More than 12 members of the teaching staff, including the Proctor and Dean Student Welfare, were attacked during the ongoing admission counseling session inside the Lucknow University campus by unknown miscreants on Wednesday morning. The varsity has now been closed until further orders.

About 25 to 30 persons, claiming to be members of the Samajwadi Party, barged into the campus demanding various changes in the admission procedure. 

The attackers were not university students, informed varsity Vice-Chancellor Surendra Pratap Singh.

"Over a dozen teachers were injured in the incident. I might have also been attacked by them but my colleagues saved me and I reached my office,” Singh said.

“All those involved in the incident were not LU students and were anti-social elements and outsiders claiming themselves to be SP workers," Singh said.

The miscreants have been disrupting the admission process for the past three days, added Singh.

"The University has been closed sine die and counselling going on for admission has also been stopped. We are going to lodge an FIR in this connection against those we identify," the VC said.

Among the teachers injured were proctor Vinod Singh, chief provost Sangita Rani. Some university guards were also hurt.

"Three persons have been arrested in this connection. We are awaiting complaint by the university administration", Trans Gomti superintendent of police Harendra Kumar said.

