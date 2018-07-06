हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lucknow University

Lucknow University to reopen on July 10

The Lucknow University will reopen on Tuesday, July 10, informed a notice on the official website. The notice comes two days after 12 members of the teaching staff, including the Proctor and Dean Student Welfare, were attacked inside the varsity campus.

Lucknow University to reopen on July 10

Lucknow: The Lucknow University will reopen on Tuesday, July 10, informed a notice on the official website. The notice comes two days after 12 members of the teaching staff, including the Proctor and Dean Student Welfare, were attacked inside the varsity campus.

The admission process will recontinue on Tuesday and classes time tables will be uploaded on site on Monday. 

About 25 to 30 persons, claiming to be members of the Samajwadi Party, barged into the campus demanding various changes in the admission procedure. 

The Allahabad High Court on Friday pulled up the police for not acting swiftly and taking action against the guilty.

The varsity on Friday displayed the new counselling schedule for admissions.

Meanwhile, the police arrested two students – Ashish Singh Boxer and Ankit Singh – on Thursday and produced them before a magistrate court which rejected their bail pleas and sent them to judicial custody today. 

Tags:
Lucknow University

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close