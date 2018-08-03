हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Congress

Part of media centre of Congress office in Lucknow painted white from saffron

There is no explanation about why the colours have been changed.

ANI Photo

Lucknow: A portion of the media centre of Congress here was recently painted saffron colour. Now, it is white.

Colours may have a certain sense of symbolism and saffron is a hue mostly associated with the BJP. And while Congress has not explained why the saffron colour at its media centre was painted over, the rather muted and neutral white finally won favour.

Interestingly, there is a shade of saffron in Congress party flag as well. People on social media though are seeing the lighter side of things.

 

 

 

 

Even the Indian flag has the saffron colour which represents courage and sacrifice.

(With ANI inputs)

