Soon, CCTV cameras and WiFi in all trains: Railway minister Piyush Goyal

LUCKNOW: Soon, all trains in India will be equipped with Closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras and WiFi connection, said Railway Minister Piyush Goyal at an event in Lucknow.

“Our government is determined to ensure that all the railway stations in the country are clean, safe and have all kind of facilities. We've decided to put CCTV cameras in all trains and also provide WiFi facility,” said Goyal.

The announcement comes two days after the news of Indian Railways deciding to remove all LCD screens from Tejas and Shatabdi Express emerged. The decision was taken due to vandalism and the high cost of repairing broken screens. Apart from LCD screens, headphones also went missing and the general indulgence in acts of vandalism prevailed.

Goyal, in his public speech, went on to add that the ministry plans to turn Raebareli railway coach factory the largest factory in the world.

“We've resolved to make Raebareli's railway coach factory the largest factory in the world. The previous governments has hardly done anything for the development of the railways in Uttar Pradesh,” said the Union Minister, further adding that 90,000 people are being recruited for railways at the moment.