Stop injustice against Muslim women in the name of Islam: Ramdev on Triple Talaq

LUCKNOW: Supporting Centre's bill to ban instant triple talaq, Yoga Guru Ramdev on Sunday said that atrocities against women in the name Islam must stop.

"There should be no injustice against women in the name of religion," said the Patajali founder, while briefing media about his meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

“People should welcome and celebrate the proposed bill by Centre,” he said, further adding, “This bill is aimed at the benefit and respect of Muslim women.”

Last week, a draft law aimed to curb the practice of instant triple talaq which continues despite the Supreme Court striking it down was released. Instant divorce will be illegal and void and will attract a jail term of three years for the husband, according to a draft law.

Several Muslim clerics and leaders, including MIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, have strongly opposed the proposed legislation on triple talaq.

Earlier today, Ramdev met Adityanath in the chief minister's official residence in Lucknow.

Patanjali will now work in several sectors across UP which will lead to the creation of jobs in the state, said Ramdev.

Patanjali factories will soon come up in Noida and Bundelkhand, he added.