UP ATS officer Rajesh Sahni found dead in office, suicide suspected

An official of the anti-terrorist squad in Uttar Pradesh allegedly committed suicide inside his office in Lucknow on Tuesday. The officer, ATS Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Sahni, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his office, but later reports said he might have shot himself dead.

As soon as reports of the incident came in, senior officials of Uttar Pradesh rushed to the ATS office. The area was cordoned off by security personnel.

According to sources, the senior anti-terrorist squad official allegedly shot himself dead with his official pistol.

Notably, Sahni had played a major role in nabbing a spy of Pakistan’s ISI in Uttarakhand recently.

The reason behind Sahni taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained.