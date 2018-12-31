UP businessman accuses ex-MP of assault in Deoria jail, DM says CCTV footage tampered

Lucknow: A day after a Lucknow-based businessman accused former MP Atique Ahmed of allegedly abducting and thrashing him inside Deoria jail, District Magistrate Amit Kishore on Monday said that the CCTV footages were tampered with. Taking cognizance of the incident, he added that a committee has been formed to investigate the case and submit a report.

"CCTV recordings have been tampered with. We have taken cognizance of the incident. A committee has been formed to investigate the case and submit a report," DM Amit Kishore said.

An FIR was registered against ex-MP Ahmed on Sunday following which police arrested two accused and conducted raids in the jail on Sunday.

According to police, the two accused were arrested after complainant Jaiswal accused Atiq Ahmad, his son Umar and his five aides of kidnapping and assaulting him.

"Government has sought a report from ADP Prison by tomorrow so as to fix responsibility regarding the lapse in the jail. Further action will be taken on receipt of the report tomorrow," Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar said.

Narrating his ordeal, the complainant claimed that on December 26, aides of former Ahmad forcibly took him to Deoria jail from the city where Ahmad along with his son and 10-12 other miscreants were present.

"I was thrashed inside the jail by the accomplices of Atiq Ahmad. Forcefully my four companies were transferred in the name of two associates of Ahmad. I was also made to sign on 15-10 plain papers and they also made me leave my Fortuner vehicle in the jail," reads the first information report (FIR) filed by the complainant.

He has also alleged that accomplices of Ahmad have also threatened him and his men of dire consequences.

"We had registered the case and had dispatched a team which recovered the vehicles. In the overnight operation, two people who had abducted the businessman have been arrested. Special teams have been formed to arrest the other accused," SSP, Lucknow, Kalanidhi Naithani said.

(With inputs from ANI)