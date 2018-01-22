UP cop brandishes revolver while dancing on stage, sparks row

A sub inspector of Uttar Pradesh Police has sparked a row with a dance performance on a stage. The cop was also seen brandishing his service revolver while performing on the stage with an artist.

Lucknow: Sub Inspector Ravi Kumar, posted in Sarojini Nagar, seen dancing on stage with an artist and brandishing service revolver at an event on Sunday. (21.01.2018) pic.twitter.com/B8KavnqqEO — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 22, 2018

The incident occurred during a cultural event in Sarojini Nagar area of Lucknow on Sunday. In true Singham style, the sub inspector, Ravi Kumar, flexed his muscles for shutterbugs. The programme was reportedly organised by Tejas Welfare Society at Braham Baba ground in the area. There is no report of any action against the cop yet.