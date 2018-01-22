हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

UP cop brandishes revolver while dancing on stage, sparks row

A sub inspector of Uttar Pradesh Police has sparked a row with a dance performance on a stage. The cop was also seen brandishing his service revolver while performing on the stage with an artist.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Jan 22, 2018, 10:46 AM IST
Comments |
UP cop brandishes revolver while dancing on stage, sparks row

A sub inspector of Uttar Pradesh Police has sparked a row with a dance performance on a stage. The cop was also seen brandishing his service revolver while performing on the stage with an artist.

The incident occurred during a cultural event in Sarojini Nagar area of Lucknow on Sunday. In true Singham style, the sub inspector, Ravi Kumar, flexed his muscles for shutterbugs. The programme was reportedly organised by Tejas Welfare Society at Braham Baba ground in the area. There is no report of any action against the cop yet.

Tags:
Uttar Pradesh policeLucknow policeLucknow sub inspector danceUP sub inspector danceLucknow
Next
Story

After CM Yogi Adityanath's office, police station, parks, dividers turn saffron in Lucknow

Trending