Uttar Pradesh

Probe against four gunmen under operation led major entry and exit points barricaded.

Uttar Pradesh home guard shot dead
Representational image

Lucknow: A Home Guard on patrol was shot dead in Budayun district of Uttar Pradesh early on Friday, police said. Chatrapal, 36, was patrolling on foot near a petrol pump in Udhaiti along with his platoon commander Rajendra when he signalled two bikes to stop, superintendent of Police (Rural) S.P. Singh said.

Instead, the four men on the two bikes opened fire at him, killing him on the spot. The incident happened near Mangal Bazaar on the Budayun-Bijnore highway around 4.30 a.m. A combing operation was underway to nab the unidentified gunmen. Major entry and exit points in the area have been barricaded.

 

