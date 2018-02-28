UP Lok Sabha​ bypoll: Maurya urges people to ensure BJP candidate's victory

Lucknow, Feb 27 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya today urged the electorate to ensure that Kaushalendra Singh Patel, the BJP's candidate for the bypoll to Phulpur parliamentary constituency, wins the election.

Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha constituencies were vacated by Chief Minister Adityanath and his deputy Maurya respectively after they became members of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council.

Voting for Lok Sabha bypolls there will be held on 11 March, while counting of votes will be held on March 14.

Addressing an election meeting in Phulpur Lok Sabha constituency, he said, "If Uttar Pradesh has to become 'sarvottam pradesh' (best state), then a pledge has to be taken to ensure that lotus blooms here."

Lotus is the election symbol of the BJP.

At the election meeting, state Cabinet minister Brijesh Pathak, said, "You (youths) will have to play a significant role in ensuring historic win, which the party will experience on March 14."

"Both the SP and Congress were governments of scams, and both of them are out of state and Centre. Both the parties are known for nepotism and dynastic politics. Their chances of staging a comeback is virtually impossible," he said.