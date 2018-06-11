हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bus accident

UP roadways bus crushes 6 students, teacher to death on Agra-Lucknow Expressway

Two students are still in a critical condition

UP roadways bus crushes 6 students, teacher to death on Agra-Lucknow Expressway
Agra-Lucknow Expressway (Pic courtesy: Wikimedia Commons)

AGRA: Seven students were crushed to death after a UP Roadways bus ran over them on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway near Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj on Monday. Three more students are in a critical condition and have been rushed to the hospital.

The incident took place at around 4 am in the morning.

The driver fled the scene of the accident, driving away the bus and is still absconding.

The students of BTC, all aged around 20, were on their way to Haridwar when the incident took place. Few of them got off the bus to transfer diesel to another bus when the speeding UP roadways bus crushed them.

"The accident occurred when students were filling diesel from one bus to another, and were run over by another bus which was passing by. 

"As of now seven persons, which include a teacher and students have died, while two others are injured," the police spokesperson said.

The students were from Sant Kabirnagar district and were going to Haridwar

State Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of those killed in the bus accident and Rs 50,000 for those injured.

With agency inputs

