Uttar Pradesh: High Court pulls up authorities over noise pollution at religious, public places

LUCKNOW: The Lucknow division bench of Allahabad High Court has pulled up Uttar Pradesh Prinicipal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar for the unchecked noise pollution from loudspeakers at religious and public places.

On a plea filed by Advocate Motilal Yadav, a bench, comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Abdul Moin, has sought an answer from both the Prinicipal Secretary and the chairman of UP Pollution Control Board, in this connection.

"The procedure of taking permission from district authorities has worsened the attempts at curbing noise pollution," the court`s order said.Next date of hearing in the matter is March 12.