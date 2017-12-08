Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit 2018: Domestic roadshows begin with Delhi inaugural

NEW DELHI: The Uttar Pradesh government set the ball rolling for its UP Investors Summit 2018 with its inaugural domestic roadshow in Delhi on Friday. The domestic roadshows will see the UP government make a pitch to industrialists and investors from multiple sectors to invest in India's most populous state.

The inaugural road show was held at a hotel in New Delhi, and saw the participation of a number of high-ranking officials of the Uttar Pradesh government. The roadshow will travel to key Indian cities, each with its own specific sectors of focus, in the run up to the summit in Lucknow on February 21 and 22, 2018.

The Delhi roadshow will be followed by similar events in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Kolkata.

Speaking at the inaugural road show, Uttar Pradesh's Industrial Development Minister Satish Mahana underscored the Adityanath government's policy of zero tolerance towards crime and criminals, as part of the bid to make Uttar Pradesh a key investment destination.

Officials made presentations on the various policy measures that the government has been putting in place to improve the business and investment environment in the state.

The Delhi roadshow saw the participation of 350 decision makers, such as Netherlands Ambassador Alphonsus Stoelinga, Maruti Suzuki chairman RC Bhargava, Daikin Air Conditioning MD Kanwaljeet Jawa, Swedish retailer IKEA Group's Patrick Antoni, Walmart India's Rajneesh Kumar, and others.

The roadshow also featured a number of business-to-government meetings on the sidelines, where stakeholders discussed future investments and attempted to work out the modalities of the path forward.

Here is the detailed schedule of the roadshows and the city-specific sectors of focus:

December 18 - Bengaluru - IT/Electronics and Manufacturing

December 19 - Hyderabad - IT/Electronics, Manufacturing and Energy

December 21 - Ahmedabad - Textiles, Manufacturing, Energy, and Food & Agro

December 22 - Mumbai - Banking, Infrastructure, and Food & Agro

January 5 - Kolkata - Textiles, Fisheries, Corporate and House