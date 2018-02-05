Wife saves husband from goons by opening fire in Lucknow, incident caught on CCTV

It seems that law and order continue to be a worrying factor for the people of Uttar Pradesh. The latest incident challenging the administration comes from Lucknow where a group of goons tried to beat a person to death in broad daylight.

In the Kakori police station area of Lucknow, a group of miscreants on Sunday beat up ruthlessly a local resident named Abid Ali outside his residence. He was dragged out of his home and attacked with axe, hammers and sticks.

The victim suffered serious injuries on his back, arms and head. The incident was captured on CCTV camera.

The one who came to the rescue of the victim was not police, but his wife who is an advocate. To save her husband, she opened fire using her licenced revolver.

Following this, the goons were left with no option but to flee. However, they threatened the couple with dire consequences before they left. They threatened to cut them into pieces.

When the police were informed, officials initially made attempts to underplay the issue, saying it was a scuffle between a landlord and a tenant. But when the issue reached the Senior Superintendent of Police, the cops got in action and registered an FIR.