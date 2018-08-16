11 swept away while bathing in Shivpuri waterfall in MP, many stranded, rescue ops underway

GWALIOR: At least eleven youths were washed away while bathing in a popular waterfall due to a sudden release of water from a dam in Gwalior's Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh.

The tragic incident, which took place on Wednesday, and was caught on camera.

The shocking visuals of the incident show people shouting for help and many stranded on rocks, in the middle of the water stream, in heavy current.

There was a sudden surge in the water around 4.30 PM, possibly due to heavy rain upstream, catching those bathing near the waterfall unawares, police said.

11 people, who were swept away while bathing in the stream near the waterfall, are believed to be dead. Though a massive search for them is on.

The authorities are carrying out a massive rescue operation and have so far rescued nearly 45 people from the Sultan Garh Waterfalls in Gwalior's Shivpuri – a popular picnic spot.

''We have rescued 40 people and five people were rescued earlier by a helicopter. All these 45 people are safe now,'' Rajesh Hingankar, Superintendent of Police, said.

Speaking to reporters, state minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia said, ''As of now, we don't know how many people have been washed away. I would like to congratulate the administration for acting swiftly and rescuing people.''

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had on Wednesday informed that efforts are underway to rescue the people stranded in the Sultan Garh Waterfalls in Gwalior's Shivpuri.

The Chief Minister even took to Twitter and informed that seven people have been rescued till now.

"Efforts underway to rescue those stranded. I am in touch with rescue teams. Seven people have been rescued till now," he tweeted.

Nearly 30 to 40 people were then stranded on the spot.

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar also reached the spot to take a stock of the situation.

A helicopter is being used to locate the missing people. Top Madhya Pradesh Police officials are also present at the spot and overseeing the rescue operation.

Sultan Garh Waterfalls is a popular picnic spot situated amidst rocks in Shivpuri.