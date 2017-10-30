50 pregnant fall ill after receiving antibiotic injections at Kamla Raja Hospital in Gwalior

Bhopal: Over pregnant 50 women have allegedly fallen ill after receiving antibiotic injections at Kamla Raja Hospital in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.

One of the affected woman, while speaking to news agency ANI, said that she was feeling very cold and having headache after the hospital staff administered her injections.

Senior officials have reached the hospital and taking stock of the situation.

Around 56 women were admitted to hospital on Sunday, however, 50 of them were given antibiotic injections at 9 pm, following which they complained of feeling cold and having fever.

However, to their apathy when their relatives informed the hospital staff about their condition, they were reportedly told that when such injections are given to patients, it is natural for them to feel cold.

According to reports ampicillin injection, which is supposed to be given by adding distilled water, was administered to the pregnant women with normal water.

The particular injection is given to pregnant women to prevent passing an infection to the baby during birth.