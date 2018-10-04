After Mayawati's snub, Congress now eyes alliance with Samajwadi Party in MP

BHOPAL: Congress could form an alliance with Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) ahead of Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, confirmed state chief Kamal Nath.

“I had spoken to Akhilesh Yadav a few days ago, we are in talks with them,” said Nath.

In a huge blow to Congress, Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) decided to contest the MP Assembly polls 2018 alone.

Speaking on the breakdown of alliance talks with BSP, the senior Congress leader said, “The list of seats which BSP had given us where they had no chance of winning and the seats which they could have won they had not included in the list.”

BSP`s decision to go alone in the state Assembly elections is not a setback and Congress is confident of doing well because of the "groundswell of support is phenomenal", he added.

BSP also joined hands with Ajit Jogis' Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC) ahead of the upcoming Chhattisgarh polls 2018.

To a question as to how confident he was about the Congress facing the elections, the senior leader said "absolutely, we are very confident. I have a sense of elections which I have been seeing for the last 40 years. There is a groundswell of support for the party which is phenomenal. We certainly will defeat the BJP."

Kamal Nath accused the BJP of trying to fragment and split the votes.