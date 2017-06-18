AIADMK loses bag containing cash Rs 50,000 on train

Coimbatore: An AIADMK (Amma) MP lost his bag containing Rs 50,000 while travelling on a train to Mettupalayam, police said on Sunday.

The loss of the bag came to light around 5.30 AM yesterday when AK Selvaraj woke up and found his bag missing, they said.

After the train, coming from Chennai, reached Coimbatore, he alighted and filed a complaint with the Railway Police, they said.

A case has been registered and investigation is on, police said.