close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

AIADMK loses bag containing cash Rs 50,000 on train

The loss of the bag came to light around 5.30 AM yesterday when AK Selvaraj woke up and found his bag missing, they said.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, June 18, 2017 - 15:22

Coimbatore: An AIADMK (Amma) MP lost his bag containing Rs 50,000 while travelling on a train to Mettupalayam, police said on Sunday.

The loss of the bag came to light around 5.30 AM yesterday when AK Selvaraj woke up and found his bag missing, they said.

After the train, coming from Chennai, reached Coimbatore, he alighted and filed a complaint with the Railway Police, they said.

A case has been registered and investigation is on, police said.  

TAGS

AIADMKMadhya PradeshChennaiCoimbatoremettupalayam

From Zee News

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

At least 62 killed in forest fire still raging in Portugal
AfricaWorld

At least 62 killed in forest fire still raging in Portugal

WorldAsia

China includes CPEC in scientific expedition to Tibet

India wants close ties with China: Gen VK Singh in Beijing; both sides discuss CPEC, NSG among host of issues
India

India wants close ties with China: Gen VK Singh in Beijing;...

Delhi traffic police object to whole body wrap ads on buses
Delhi

Delhi traffic police object to whole body wrap ads on buses

Rajasthan farmers to begin mass protest from June 20
Rajasthan

Rajasthan farmers to begin mass protest from June 20

J&amp;K cops to donate a day&#039;s salary for kin of policemen killed
Jammu and Kashmir

J&K cops to donate a day's salary for kin of polic...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video