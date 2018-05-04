Amit Shah attacks Congress for coining 'Hindu terror', demands apology from Rahul Gandhi

Bhopal: BJP national president Amit Shah on Friday accused the Congress of defaming the 'sanatan dharma' and the Hindus and sought an apology from the party for coining the term 'Hindu terror'.

Addressing a huge gathering of party workers at the BHEL Dussehra Maidan in Madhya Pradesh, Shah said that Congress chief Rahul Gandhi should apologise for projecting the concept of "Hindu terror" and dishonouring the country.

The BJP chief also cited the recent acquittal of all five people accused in the 2007 Mecca Masjid blast case, including Swami Aseemanand, by a Hyderabad court in attacking the Congress party.

"The Congress and its president tirelessly talked about the 'Hindu terror' in the 2014 elections and defamed Hindu culture and dishonoured India. Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the Hindu community for this," he said.

He said that the Hyderabad court had stated that the case against the activists was made due to political reasons.

"He (Rahul Gandhi) will not do that (apologise). So we have to take this issue to the masses that the Congress is fuelling lies to divide the society," he said.

Shah also accused the Congress of practicing "politics of division" and dividing the people on the basis of caste.

"After becoming the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi brought a bill for the backward classes of this country, under which the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) was to get constitutional status. This bill was passed in the Lok Sabha but in the Rajya Sabha, the Congress, including one member of a royal family from MP, created hindrances," he alleged.

He said that former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijay Singh, who is Rajya Sabha member, raised an objection and demanded that minorities should also be included in this bill.

He urged party workers to expose such moves before the public.

(With PTI inputs)