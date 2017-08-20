Amit Shah eats food at tribal's house

Bhopal: BJP President Amit Shah ate a simple meal at the house of a tribal here on Sunday.

Shah reached the house of Kamal Singh in Bhopal's Sewaniya village along with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Bharatiya Janata Party state President Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan and MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe. All of them sat on the floor and ate 'dal bati'.

Kamal Singh told the reporters before Shah's arrival that he was excited to receive the high-profile guests. Shah's three-day visit to the state ends on Sunday.